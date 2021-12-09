The members of Good Shepherd Prayer Ministry, Oluti, Lagos, recently held their Annual Thanksgiving Service and Eight Years Anniversary.

The occasion attracted the Who is who in the Lagos business community.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Evangelist, Paulinus Ugochukwu said that the occasion calls for celebration because God had been wonderful to him in particular and members of the church in general.

Evangelist Ugochukwu who is also the Executive Chairman of International Market Alaba Electronics (IMAE) said that the evil winds that have been blowing as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus did not get to the members of the church.

According to him, that somebody is alive from January to December is not easy, adding that it is only the grace of God that can make that possible.

He said that the purpose of the thanksgiving service is to return all the glory to God for his faithfulness in their lives.

Speaking further, he said that in Alaba international market,they are enjoying absolute peace because God’s hand is in what they are doing there.

According to him, his emergence as the Executive Chairman of International Market Alaba Electronics was an act of God was a result of direction from God to go and rescue the market.

He said since he assumed the office, God who put him there has not disappointed him as he has been making ways for him where there is no way.

Contributing, the Assistant Pastor, Evangelist Emmanuel Amaife encouraged members of the church to be steadfast in worshipping God.

He said that God is the super power and the only being with the capacity for blessings, protection and promotion of those who believe in him.

Evangelist Amaife said that in Good Shepherd Prayer Ministry, the presence of God is always with them since they put him first in whatever they are doing.

He said that the theme of the church for 2022 is:My Presence Will Go With Thee.

According to him, the presence of God that gave the members of the church success in 2021 would continue with them in 2022.

Also contributing, the Vice Chairman International Market Alaba Electronics, Chief Camilus Amajuoji who led the other executives to the thanksgiving service commended the senior evangelist for his untiring effort at leading the market from height to height.

According to him, conducting the affairs of the biggest electronics market in West Africa is not an easy job, adding that it is the grace of God that is making it possible.

Some of the highlights of thanksgiving service include drama presentation by the youths and women of the church among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .