In less than 24 hours, we shall dust our feet at the doorsteps of the year 2021 and prayerfully usher in the year 2022.

My tourism industry Nostradamus predictions for the new year, 2022, promises to be interesting and you must watch out for it.

In retrospect, 2021 is a year of plenty lessons, learned and unlearned. For instance, we are still doing the business of tourism same way, noisy, puffy and omicronic.

We are still querulous and irritated that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (Information), are still playing Russian roulette with the industry, instead pushing through critical intervention for the sector.

In 2021, we waited in vain for the industry palliatives that died at the table of decision-making. It is a pity that Otunba Segun Runsewe DG of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), worked so hard at the palliatives documentation, and yet the demon of uncertainty took the shine.

It is a of a year of rumours and gossipings instead of hard work. It was noised and rumoured that there is a notorious powerful lady, who allegedly held a directorate position in the Ministry but is more powerful than the Minister and Permanent secretary put together.

These noisy fellows even two days ago alleged that the minister had covid 19 which my friend and brother, Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President( media) to the Minister, shot down as fake news.

We don’t know if it’s fake news that one of the Parastatals, the Nigerian Film and Censors Board, was engulfed in a colourless fight between the workers and the leadership on one hand and with the Board and leadership on another hand.

Hmmmm, these busy body persons alleged and referred me to a newspaper report in a prominent Daily publication, were everyone at the “ wasteful” agency, were sacking each other in the most unprecedented manner.

One black bird told me, the Nigerian film and Censors Board has been a place for World Wide wrestling competition and so disorganized with nothing to show for the scarce resources released to “ film and Censor” Nigerian and foreign works.

I know all my enemies are waiting to hear about NTDC. Well, the tale bears says Nigeria”s debt to United Nations World Tourism Organization (unwto) has been paid.

Some troublemakers want us to celebrate it as an achievement, a mandatory fee, which forms the parameters of membership for the global industry body, positioned to be celebrated? It is only in Nigeria and in this 21st century that such buffonary makes headlines. Some mothers do have them!

Someone hinted early in 2021 for a football game between the Team Ministry of Culture and Information. Later, we thought to enlarge the competition to accommodate all the parastatals and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

If you are keen follower of happenings in the industry, Team FTAN, led by Nkerewuem Onung, has established massive dribbling run against the Ministry and the parastatals, scoring endless goals. FTAN leadership shoots sight and I heard 2022 is the year of the GOAT!

Today, FTAN has established that in the field of corporate industry expectations delivery, government agencies like NCAC and NIHOTOUR, surely are teams worthy of being at top of tourism premier league.

I have told Onung to beam the searchlight on National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO). In 2022, I have a prophetic vision on Nico and would share it with you all. Nico is going to be a revelation!

On the private sector, there is the organised and disorganized sectors depending on where you trade. We shall name the disorganized players in our Nostradamus predictions, come 2022. Na bombshell!

2021, and National Association of Tour Operators, and that Uyo outing a year before with Plenty gyration, and to God be the glory, the attempt to poison me failed. I am looking for Natop President, Hajia Bilikisu Abdulraham to share inside gist of what 2022 holds for her dear association.

Please let only Natop Hajia call me ooo. The message is for her ears only. Now back to Ntdc, the place is a grave yard, it’s like the dumb spirit is at work there. No harm meant ooo. Nostradamus will speak soon.

There’s this troublesome fellow, who is fond of trying to know when next Ntdc would feature on my column and I Wonder. I have no business with businesses of deception, so let no man trouble me.

Indeed and significant, I have tried to mind my business and stay on my lane concerning NTDC, sadly we cannot afford to let the rot continue. So let all the latter day” splash of paint” on Ntdc continue until the day of judgement.

Before, I drop the pen on 2021, it is good to know that Nigerians travelled more ever before. In 2022, kidnappers and their sponsors, will meet their Waterloo. Just believe.

There are those who also braced all the odds just to contribute to the development of the sector. Najia explorers! I like what these young persons are doing, great ambassadors of the industry.

National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) also clearly defined its focus, and as headliners, thriving beyond expectations.

Our Nostradamus predictions will unveil the underhand business profiles of certain individuals and corporate entities, festering conducts unbecoming of game blazers.

They are bullies pretending to be Slave drivers, inhumane, eaters of flesh and drinkers of blood. Like sepulchres, outside, but emetic inside, these guys hounds for the soul of unassuming industry players and suppliers. Nostradamus will expose them in 2022.

2021, brought President Buhari to Arts and Culture, and for the first time in donkey years, the Presidency came to see what Culture is all about as presented and projected by National Council for Arts and Culture under otunba Segun Runsewe.

Kudos, to my unputdownable colleagues in the tourism media. Sad, we lost Elder Emeka Anokwuru, who left this sinful world a month a ago and will be buried in the new year in umuahia.

Except for few industry friends, even those whom he fought their course while here on earth, abandoned him when he needed help. Friends indeed!!

Lessons for those who are still walking on two legs, shine your eyes and stand for the truth.

Good night and bye to 2021. May God continually protect and keep us all through 2022. See you and happy new year in advance.