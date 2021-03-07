Still basking in the euphoria of her collaboration with rapper Vector in the song, Early Momo, fast rising singer, Euphemia Ekumah aka Goodgirl LA is getting another high with her latest single titled, Bando.

Bando hit town last week and has since been making waves on all music streaming platforms both nationally and internationally.

According to the tall, fair-complexioned but talented artiste, she planned to release an Extended Play (EP) album later in the year and therefore appealed to her numerous fans to be on the look out for the chartbuster.

“I feel like this is the year all my dreams will come true. As Bando is being released now, there are plans to release the EP in the coming months. All I want to do is bring positive vibes to the people. I also plan to do collaborations with Burna Boy, Wizkid and especially female artistes like Rihanna and Beyonce. So, there is a lot to look out for this year,” the diva enthused.

On the inspiration behind Bando, Goodgirl said it was inspired by the courageous and relentless Nigerian youths, who portrayed a classic spirit of rebellion during the EndSARS protests.

“During the EndSARS protests, young Nigerians trooped out en-masse to demand for change in the country. Nigerian youth make things happen even when they don’t have opportunities,” she posited.