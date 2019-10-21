Merit Ibe

Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, has promised to do all within his power to alleviate poverty and spread wealth among Nigerians.

Dangote spoke against the backdrop of commendations by winners in the ongoing extended Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies National Consumer Promotion in Akure and Asaba.

Represented by the Dangote Cement National Sales Director, Mr. Yemi Fajobi, at the presentation of star prize, a car , to a block moulder, who is also a former local government councillor in Akure, Dangote said most of his businesses are driven by the desire to touch lives and improve the standard of living of Nigerians. He charged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

“The Bag of Goodies promo is not just a promo. The uniqueness of it is in the choice of items being won by the people. Our company is intentionally empowering its customers through the promo. The cars, tricycles and motorcycles are items that economically lift the customers by creating additional means of livelihood and improve their economy.”

Dangote disclosed that the company decided to run the biggest promo ever in Nigeria as a way of contributing to the economic well being of the consumers of its products. He said the promo is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that “our range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country.” He added that the consumer promotion gives opportunity for existing and new consumers to get a step ahead of their struggle for economic emancipation by winning any of the give-away items, which has economic value.

“We have made it so transparent that you don’t have to go through any raffle draw or the so called lucky dip associated with many other promotions in the country. For Dangote cement, you win instantly because what is revealed in the scratch card is what you win.”