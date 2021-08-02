By Christian Agadibe

Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria, has sent congratulatory message to Tsola Emiko, the Olu designate of the Warri Kingdom, on his election and impending coronation to the royal stool.

According to a congratulatory letter dated July 23rd 2021, Jonathan stated that the selection of Emiko gives hope of bright future for the people of the Warri Kingdom.

The ex-president spoke glowingly of his hope that the opportunity given to the new Olu is divinely ordained and would likely enable him to contribute his quota to national development.

“The Itsekiri Kingdom is renowned for its rich and colorful history, one that has lasted for hundreds of years. The royal stool to which you have been found worthy is a national treasure, an emblem of patriotism that has produced notable leaders in our country. As President, I met your father during his reign as the 19th Olu of Warri and I am confident that your family background places you in good position to serve your people with dignity and diligence,” the letter reads.

The former president also indicated his intention to honor the invitation to the royal coronation that is to be held on the 21st of August 2021 in Warri.

Tsola Emiko was chosen by the Ginuwa Ruling House and Warri Council of Chiefs, as well as his people to become the 21st Olu of Warri. The coronation will take place on the 21st of August 2021.

