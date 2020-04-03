The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has distributed food and WASH (Water, Hygiene and Sanitation) materials worth millions of naira to different internally displaced persons ( IDP) camps in Abuja to help them cope with the consequences of COVID-19.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Ann Iyonu, who distributed the materials around IDP camps in the FCT said as an organisation with a vision of promoting inclusive government in Africa, it became necessary for them to assist vulnerable groups help them cope with the challenges of COVID-19.

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is a non – governmental organisation founded in 2015 by Nigeria’s former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to promote peace, inclusive government and justice in Africa.

Chairman of the foundation, Dr. Jonathan called on Nigerians to show solidarity and take actions in order to win the war against COVID-19.