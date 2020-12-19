Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, arrived in The Gambia on Friday to support the country’s ongoing constitutional review process to forge a workable national consensus, an official source said in Banjul.

A report on Gambia radio, monitored by PANA, said the former president was in The Gambia at the invitation of Gambian leader, Adama Barrow.

Jonathan is expected to deploy his experience and goodwill as a well-respected international statesman towards advancing the constitutional review process to enhance the progress of the continuing national dialogue.

A draft constitution failed to garner enough support from lawmakers for a third reading in the National Assembly in September 2020

When tallied, the vote was 31-42 with three abstentions.

The Gambia began a constitutional building process in 2019 to set aside the 1997 Constitution which was amended more than 50 times by former dictator Yahya Jammeh.

It stipulates two terms for the presidency. However, drafters put a retrogressive clause in the document that counted President Barrow’s first term as part of the two terms he could serve in office. (PANA/NAN)