From Paul Orude Bauchi

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has arrived Bauchi State to condole Governor Bala Mohammed over the death of his elder brother.

Jonathan’s plane landed at the Abubakar Tafawa International airport Bauchi at about 10:00 am on Friday.

He was received by the Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Baba Tela, in company with the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammed Kashim and other top government officials.



Bappa Mohammed, an elder brother to Governor Bala Mohammed, died in his late sixties.

The deceased, who was the Yeriman Duguri, died on Sunday at a Turkish Hospital in Turkiye after a prolonged illness.

He was Deputy Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before his retirement about 10 years ago.

He was survived by his wife, five children and two brothers namely; Adamu Mohammed, the Wakilin Bauchi and Governor Bala Mohammed.

The deceased was buried on Monday in Turkey according to Islamic injunctions in accordance with Islamic rites.

Governor Mohammed was the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and one of the longest and closest ministers to Jonathan when he was President.

Details later…