From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The full autopsy report of Goodluck Oviekeme, who died in the custody of the police in Bayelsa State, has been submitted to a panel probing the circumstances of his death.

Yenagoa had been engulfed in turmoil on September 25 and 26 when the people of Biogbolo community in Yenagoa mounted barricades on major roads in their area, halting vehicular movements around the area while demanding answers on how Oviekeme died in police custody.

Governor Douye Diri had waded into the matter by setting up a panel headed by Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo to unravel the circumstances that led to Oviekeme’s death.

Other members of the committee are the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Biriyai Dambo; the Commissioner of Police, the Director, Department of State Security, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mr Mr Agberebi Akpoebi

Others are Mr Alaowei Opokuma (Ministry of Justice), Mr Eugene Badon (National Human Rights Commission) and Mr Atie Charming.

According to investigations, although a preliminary report on the autopsy which was conducted on September 27 was said to have exonerated the police, the final report, which included laboratory analysis and further forensic investigations presented to the panel on Saturday October 23, indicates that it was an unnatural cause that killed Oviekeme.

The presentation had in attendance the panel members, representatives of the police, the victim’s family and their lawyer.

Credible sources at the presentation said the final report showed that the deceased had bruises on his hands, suggestive of torture and a hit at the base of the skull.

The sources said the pathologist backed his findings with appropriate photographs which made it difficult to find fault with the report.

While representatives of the family and the Biogbolo community said they were satisfied and accepted the report, the legal representative of the police declined to accept its findings and conclusions, arguing that he was not there when the autopsy was conducted.

His comment was said to have drawn the ire of panel members who pointed out that the pathologist was a well respected professor and an expert.

Sources say although the police lawyer maintained his stance on the report, in spite of the intervention of panel members, he nevertheless accepted.

The government would release the final report and announce its final decisions including recommendations, Daily Sun has learnt.

At Biogbolo community, a top community chief said the victim’s family and the people are waiting for the final verdict from his family, noting that it is following up with the court case it has instituted against the police.

