Goodmus Learning Centre, Nigeria, and Tokat Innovation Schools, Turkey, have presented a four-pronged approach to quality, affordable secondary education in Africa. Both institutes unveiled the plan at a seminar held in Lagos.

According to CEO of GLC, Ambassador Adekunle Badmus, this quality, affordable secondary education in Africa features four major angles: Secondary Education; School Owners Programme, building 21st century schools for school owners programme; Summer School Programme, which runs in three batches in August; and Family Relocation.

Stating that the dollar was at the rate of N76 when he started his educational programme 16 years ago, Badmus noted that despite the fall of the Naira to about N570 presently, GLC has been able to assist over 700 African students to study in Turkey.

Emphasising that Turkey has the best educational programmes, the CEO said: “We at GLC has distinguished ourselves to be able to present this to the whole of Africa. That is what we have done to the university level, up to PhD levels with a total of about 700 students in Africa.

Right now we are implementing quality and affordable secondary education in Turkey. This is a huge opportunity because it is like a 4 in 1 programme”.

Explaining how the programme is run, Badmus added:”The educational programme runs three times a year in April, August and December. The forthcoming one should be December 13th to 19th while the third one is a summer school programme whereby every August of every year, we have a summer school program and it is going to be on three batches.

In her presentation, Public Relations Manager of Tokat Innovation Schools, Hande Durmaz assured that the quality of education in Turkey is one of the best in the world.

Durmaz explained said Tokat Innovation Schools provides the most dimensional education for every single student, including knowledge not only in academics or Arts but everything combined.

She said that, at Tokat Innovation Schools, students are trained such that, they will be able to improve their talents and discover themselves which they use in the future.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .