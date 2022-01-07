My intimacy with former president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the late Bonnie Iwuoha, was at the instance of a friend and colleague, Igbonekwu Ogazimorah, sometime in 1997.

Before then, I knew him perfunctorily as the NUJ president. Not necessarily involved in union activities at the time, it did not really matter to me that he was regularly visiting the then Post Express Newspapers, Apapa, Lagos, where I was a pioneer staff.

Coalition of events eventually saw me being dragged into active unionism, culminating in my election as The Post Express chapel vice-chairman.

At the Ibadan national convention of the NUJ that year, Ogazimorah and I were among the five delegates from The Post Express. Iwuoha was campaigning for re-election and Igbonekwu convinced me to work for him. Iwuoha almost threw me off over a particular incident. But that later made me see him as a man of honour.

In the middle of the ballot in Agodi Government House complex, lights went off, inexplicably. Some of us suspected foul play and demanded cancellation of the election. In the morning, Lanre Ogundipe of the Ibadan zone was declared the winner. We looked up to Iwuoha to take up the matter. But he did not. To my shock, he invited some of us to his room in D’Rovans Hotel, embarked on laborious explanation on what happened and pleaded that we should allow things go by, for peace and harmony in the union.

To say I was disappointed is, perhaps, putting it mildly. I imagined a man for whom we took the risk of travelling from Lagos to vote for backing out so cheaply without a fight. I blamed Ogazimorah for introducing me to such a fellow.

But riding back to base, especially after escaping a ghastly accident, which some alleged was orchestrated by mischievous minds in the then rival camp of the Lagos chapter of the union, I reflected on the explanations by Iwuoha on why he had to give up his personal ambition for peace and unity in the NUJ. The next time he visited our office, I greeted him effusively for his statesmanlike attitude.

That was how our friendship took off, but not without a near breach.

Sometime in 2006, I was offered the position of group politics editor in the then Daily Times of Fidelis Anosike’s Folio Communications. Iwuoha was the managing editor.

I considered that an opportunity to broaden our relationship. But days rolled by and I was not given my letter of appointment. Each time I raised the issue, Iwuoha would tell me that we needed to talk. One day, I went up to him to know why my letter was being delayed.

He took me into the inner room in his office and said, “Nze, my dear brother, I have been battling with my conscience on whether to give you the letter of appointment or not.”

I was curious and demanded to know why that should give him any concern. He went on, now, lowering his voice; “We really need somebody like you here. But that will have telling effects on my sister, Comfort.”

I got his drift. I was then working in The Source Magazine, facilitated by Dame Comfort Obi, one of the most hardworking journalists I have ever come across. Iwuoha felt that taking me out of The Source would affect the magazine, particularly as I was the head of the Nation’s desk, which often handled the cover stories.

I told him that it was matter of personal decision, more so, I had more interest in daily newspapering as against the weekly outings by The Source. My letter of appointment came eventually, perhaps, after he had discussed the matter with Dame.

Our days in the Daily Times afforded me the opportunity to know Iwuoha closely as a man who would forgo anything that impinged on his principles. In him, I saw honesty, humility, sincerity and godliness rolled into one.

The day he left Daily Times over the poor management style of the promoters was when I decided that my time was up in the stable. A few weeks after, when Ken Ugbechie, the editor of the daily title quit because of the insincerity of the managers, I left the next day.

When I called and informed Iwuoha that I had left Daily Times, he expressed deep concern on how I could cope with my relatively young family.

Some weeks later, when he learnt that I had joined Daily Independent, he drove down to our office, got me wrapped in warm embrace for the bold move but advised, as usual, that on no condition should I depart from the path of truth and honesty.

The next I got from him was a midnight call, informing me that he had been appointed media adviser in Abia State. He subsequently became Commissioner for Information. At all times, he carried me along, ensuring that my medium got all the adverts from the state, without tampering with the commissions.

In my family, the late Iwuoha, or Presido, as I fondly called him, commanded immense respect. He was known as my Master (Nna’m Ukwu). Other senior colleagues I address so are Okey Ifionu, now a Venerable in the Anglican Communion, Muyiwa Akintunde, a gentleman of repute and Kanayo Esinulo, a versatile and compassionate mind. They all made lasting impressions on me, coming up on the job.

However, I was freer with Iwuoha. We were by age and years of experience, miles apart but in him I saw someone I could always unburden my heart to at any time and get valid advice. You can then understand the air of conviviality that blew between us when I called him early in December and for over 45 minutes we spoke on many issues, ranging from his health, the media, politics and particularly failure of governance in the South East.

He pleaded to be forgiven for not paying me a surprise visit during my mother’s burial last May. We scheduled to meet during the Yuletide. But on December 20, two weeks after our discussion, the Comrade had gone, never to be seen again. I am yet to recover from the shock.

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has lamented over his death, describing it as devastating and painful. For me, it is a huge loss and a pain in the thumb. He was a good man.

Goodnight, Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha. You ran the race and kept the faith. It is well with your noble soul!