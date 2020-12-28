A train, carrying 24 wagons of coal, derailed in southern Zambia’s Mazabuka town due to blocked drainage, the state-run railway firm confirmed late Sunday.

Zambia Railways Limited acting spokesperson, Sombe Ng’onga, said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

She said preliminary investigations have revealed that the derailment was caused by blocked drainage that buried the rail line due to heavy rains.

“It must be noted that this is just a locomotive (head of the train) that has capsized and 24 wagons carrying coal are intact,’’ she said in a release.

There were no fatalities or damage to the goods, Ng’onga added.

A recovery team has since been dispatched to the scene of the accident with the immediate priority of ensuring that the capsized locomotive was re-railed.

The process of opening the line will then follow and was expected to be completed within 24 hours from the time of the derailment. (Xinhua/NAN)