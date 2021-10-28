A non-governmental organization, GoodTalk Nigeria (an arm of GoodTalk Development Initiative) has commended the Nigeria Football Federation for adhering to good governance practices and methods, taking international football matches round the country and attracting robust corporate sponsorship to the game of football.

National Coordinator of the initiative, Otto Ikpe said in Abuja on Wednesday, at a plaque presentation ceremony to the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, that the present NFF administration has shown excellent work ethic, transparency in its processes and a commitment to building a sustainable football culture for the Nigeria nation. Sanusi was honoured as an “icon of football in Nigeria” in “recognition of diligent service by walking the talk towards promoting football in Nigeria.”

“GoodTalk Nigeria is impressed not only by the good governance practices around the NFF and the National Teams, but also by the deliberate efforts to take the National Teams to several parts of Nigeria, fully aware that Nigerians have great passion for the game and would appreciate nothing more than being able to see their National Teams at close quarters. This policy is praiseworthy and has over the years seen our National Teams qualify for major championships with ease.

“The NFF has also worked hard to achieve tremendous breakthroughs in the area of private sector funding of football. The Federation now has so many partners and sponsors and this can only be achieved if an organization is credible, reliable and accountable.”

In his response, Dr Sanusi thanked GoodTalk Development Initiative for the honour, and reiterated that the present NFF administration is committed more than ever to create a viable football industry that will create employment opportunities and possibilities in related industries, enhance the nation’s image through the game and dissuade the country’s teeming youth population from all forms of social vices.

“We are enamoured and encouraged by your kind observations. At the onset, the present administration opted to prioritize the issue of good governance and best practices, which was why we brought on board PricewaterhouseCoopers as external auditors and Financial Derivatives Company as financial advisers. We also put in place various control instruments and measures to ensure we accomplish our mission of transparency and probity, while at the same time building a sustainable football culture.

