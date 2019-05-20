Google has celebrated the late Samuel Okwaraji’s 55th posthumous birthday with a doodle on its home page .

The doodle depicted Okwaraji in the Super Eagles green home jersey in action with his iconic dreadlocks.

Okwaraji died on the 12th of August 1989 at the National Stadium Surulere during a World Cup Qualifier against Angola.

This is not the first time the tech giants is making a Google Doodle for a late Nigerian international.

In the past, Google eulogized the legacy of iconic former Super Eagles captain and coach, Stephen Keshi, who died in 2016 with a doodle.