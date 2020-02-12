Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Internet Safety Day, Mrs Seember Nyager, Policy and Government Relations Manager, Google, yesterday, commended the Federal Government for introducing online safety in schools’ curriculum.

Nyager stated this in Abuja at the launch of the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ in commemoration of the day.

‘Be Internet Awesome’ is a flagship programme of Google in collaboration with Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) designed to bring internet safer to children and parents.

She said that Google had taken a giant step to support teachers’ training to equip them on emerging trends in the world.

According to her, the essence of the Internet Safety Day is to make students responsible.

“Google has worked with relevant stakeholders in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa to equip students with the knowledge on how to be safe when using the internet. Last year we worked with the Ministry of Education, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and others. The essence was to see to it that we catch the children young, and the Minister of Education has now announced that online safety be introduced into school curriculum. The minister has called on all commissioners of education in the states, UBEC and all Basic Education Board heads to make sure that online safety are taught in schools,’’ she said.

Nyager said the organisation would continue to monitor progress to see how internet safety was being taught in schools saying the organisation was working with state governments to ensure compliance.

Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, said there was need to equip parents digitally so both parents and wards would be on the same page when using the internet.

Abari, who was represented by Mrs Mette Edekobi, Director, Special Duties/State Operations, NOA, said it was important for parents and caregivers to take control of children’s online experience.

He said responsible use of the internet should be encouraged and monitored by parents to be able to checkmate the children on proper use of the internet.