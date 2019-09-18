Internet search engine giant, Google, has unveiled plans to be part of the SLAY Festival, which would be returning to Lagos on September 28, 2019, at the Lekki Special Events Centre.

The SLAY Festival is a tech, branding and culture event convened by the She Leads Africa Limited. Since its launch in 2017, more than 4,000 women have come together to learn new skills, build their network and connect with their favorite brands.

Google Nigeria joined the event as a lead partner and host of the Redesign Stage to power discussions focused on the career and business needs for millennials. “Also, Google will be hosting several Grow with Google masterclasses and bringing your favorite YouTube creators for a meet and greet,” a statement said.

She Leads Africa said this year’s edition would feature inspirational speakers, engaging brand activations, career and business mentorship, speed networking and shopping from exciting young entrepreneurs.

“SLAY Festival 2019 will feature unique and interactive experiences that cut across technology, business, career, arts, etc. Attendees will be able to learn directly from some of Africa’s leading tech innovators, leaders, and creatives, including Osas Ighodaro, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Tosin Olaseinde, and Steve Babaeko. And at the Redesign Stage, powered by Google Nigeria, attendees will enjoy sessions on thriving in the Nigerian workforce, getting your business investment ready and finding your personal leadership style.

“We’ll then have masterclasses for attendees. They will be made to join small group classes on the hottest topics in lifestyle and career such as Becoming a Beauty Boss, powered by Maybelline NY, Wealth Beyond Your Paycheck and Communicating Your Value and Acing Your Next Interview. There will also be a marketplace forum at the SLAY Festival. Marketplace has been curated with leading entrepreneurs from the She Leads Africa community ready to showcase and retail their products in diverse industries.”