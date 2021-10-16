By Vivian Onyebukwa

Have you seen the latest gele styles? They are styles to behold. Gone are the days of simple, easy going gele styles. Recently, the styles are becoming more intricate. Beauty artists are not relenting in introducing more bold, beautiful, gorgeous, and stylish designs. Some who disliked to wear gele for one reason or the other, are beginning embrace this olden but stylish fashion. They now see it as a way of standing out in an occasion because of these latest trends.

The styles making waves include retro, avant garde, wide flower design, perfect rose, side rose, side-twisted fan, flowery umbrella gele, among others.

These style can be achieved with ankara, aso oke, sego, silk, and satin.

Photos: Google

