From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of Boys Secondary School (BSS) Gindiri’s 70th Anniversary, Gen Jonathan Temlong, has said that missionaries from Sudan United Mission who founded Boys Secondary School Gindiri in 1950 brought hope to hopeless Nigerians.

He noted with gratitude the immense contribution of the Boys Secondary School’s alumni in fostering peace, unity and development in Nigeria.

Gen Temlong disclosed this at a world press conference to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Boys Secondary School Gindiri organised by the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA), held in Jos, Plateau State.

‘The Gindiri Old Students Association is made of respectable Nigerians from different parts of the country; some of them were expatriates and children of missionaries were our classmates.

‘We praise and thank God for the unique opportunity that the missionaries gave us despite all the fears, although Africa was called the White Man’s grave. The first four missionaries that came, one of them almost died and was sent back.

‘The three continued and at the end, the mustard seed that was planted. Gindiri has blossomed into a giant master tree. The missionaries came and brought hope to the hopeless and made Christ known to those who didn’t know Christ,’ he said.

Temlong explained that due to their high academic performance, most of the students graduate to pursue higher learning in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

‘After graduation, students of the school gain employment in government and the private sector and are contributing their quota to nation-building. BSS has produced governors, vice chancellors, ambassadors, clergymen, top military and police officers, politicians, administrators, engineers, sportsmen etc.

‘Thus, the school has achieved a lot in 70 years, which deserves to be celebrated despite the current challenges plaguing it. The celebration is also aimed at giving back to the school by renovating some old structures and providing learning facilities’

He explained that the programme will commence on Sunday, October 31, with spiritual outreach and culminate on Sunday, November 7 with an anniversary thanksgiving and reunion service.

Gen Temlong noted that the group will pay a courtesy visit to Plateau State Governor, proprietor of the institution and traditional rulers on Tuesday, November 2.

He said there will be medical outreach to the Gindiri community on Wednesday and the new GOSA secretariat would be commissioned at Dogon Karfe.

There will also be an anniversary lecture (DCJ Foundation), commissioning of projects (modular labs, assembly and dining hall/kitchen) and national convention, election, anniversary dinner and launch of anniversary book among other events.

National President Prof Rotgak Gofwen said the school has produced respectable Nigerians who have contributed to the peace and security of the country.

