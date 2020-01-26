Dear Njigirl,

I recently caught my wife in bed with her girlfriend. I am so devastated, but I am trying to get over it. The problem is that I was also turned on by the act itself and I keep dreaming about my wife’s girlfriend. She is drop dead gorgeous. What should I do?

ν Peter, Maryland

Dear Peter,

You bad boy! I don’t think you were devastated at all. Please get your thoughts out of the gutter this instant! Let’s be serious here, your wife just expressed to you that she has been living a lie and has deceived you for the duration of your marriage about her sexuality and all you can think of is how gorgeous the other woman is? You are a certified nutcase; are you also bi-sexual? Have you been fantasizing about a three-some and your wishes have just fallen on your lap? I wonder about you Peter! Dear readers, I invite further discussion on this subject. I want to hear from you before I advise Peter any further. Write me using; [email protected]

ν Dr. NJ