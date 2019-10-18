Goshen Villa Estate is one of the most modern estates in terms of architectural design and proposed infrastructure. It will be well fenced, served by an underground drainage system, reliable power supply, landscaping, CCTV camera’s etc

It has been described as a lifestyle estate, The estate has a central water treatment and supply facility to guarantee a constant supply of potable water.

Goshen Villa Estate is equipped with an outstanding infrastructure and with close reach to Abuja FCT City Gate, serving more than 15 national destinations, Parliamentary Hill Estates(Goshen Villa Estate) is thoroughly connected to the city of FCT-ABUJA. The Estate is a couple of minutes away from the National Stadium, half an hour from the International Airport. Goshen Villa Estate has a good network of well-tarred roads with landscaped lawns. The front of the house also doubles as parking space for two cars, leaving just enough room to access the front door.

Abuja is the capital city of Nigeria, sitting magnificently in the middle of the country. The skyline of the city which was built largely in the 1980s is dominated by Aso Rock, an enormous monolith. It rises up behind the Presidential Complex, which houses the residence and offices of the Nigerian president in the Three Arms Zone on the eastern edge of the city. Nearby are the National Assembly and the Supreme Court of Nigeria. However, with so much beauty, attractiveness and glamour, our dear Abuja is perceived by many to be expensive and extremely made for the crème de la crème of the society.

This allegation, however, cannot be totally disregarded as the housing deficit in our almighty nation’s capital is on the increase. It is an undisputed fact that Abuja is one of the best cities to reside in Nigeria as it prides itself with some serene areas as well as well planned out roads and structures.

Apart from being the nation’s capital where people can easily connect with influential people in the country, the city also has structure and buildings that many (within or outside the country) desire to acquire or live in. Putting that in mind, this article thereby creates a detailed list of the best residential estates in Nigeria’s capital.