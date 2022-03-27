By Rita Okoye

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike has been confirmed dead.

He reportedly died on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at an hospital in Abuja.

According to reports, the father-of-three who recently recovered from kidney disease, died of blood cancer.

It was gathered that, a few weeks ago, the ‘God of Vengeance’ crooner had publicly solicited for financial donations to enable him travel to India for treatment of the blood cancer.

He was said to have been on the verge of finalizing the trip when he succumbed to the disease.

Some of his hit tracks include God of Vengeance, Afo Ngozi’m, Marry Me and I do.