AN international gospel singer, Oluchi Edmund, has assured Nigerians of God’s divine visitation amid daunting challenges facing them.

The United States song writer and a Worship leader. reverence’s heart and passion is to produce songs for everyone needs, empower and build others, especially young people with musical talent/gift and to help them to fulfill the purpose of God in their lives.

Edmund said despite the fact that statistics,of secular music has ahown more followers, more true plays, more streaming, more sales than gospel music.

The question is ‘Which one has the eternal value?’ But I believe all that is changing presently anyway. With the pandemic, the loss of financial values, the disappointment from the world leaders and their policies, people are seeking true solace in God and gospel music.

She added that gospel music is a sure channel for divine restoration. Gospel music has the Word of God in it, and God’s presence in it. The world, with all its glories is passing away but God is eternal. The Bible says “It shall come to pass in the later days, that the mountain of the house the The Lord shall be established on the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow to it. Many people shall come and say, “Come , and let us go up to the mountain of The Lord,…”Isaiah 2:2-3

Edmund narrated her experience abroad. It’s a different ball game. Working with new people with different cultures, different ideologies, different modus-operandi. The biggest challenge I had was getting a producer who could interpret my music. They all were giving me productions I couldn’t relate to. I’m coming from a culture of heavy bass guitar and acoustics and was getting so alarming a softness that I couldn’t relate to.

Also, it was difficult getting someone that could track a song from start to finish, record vocals and mix. I equally understand professionalism but it’s truly was a challenge. You have to hire each player differently…pianist, acoustic guitarist, bass guitarist, violinist, flutist, conger player, recording engineer, mixing engineer, sometimes mastering engineer and was extremely challenging.

Edmund explained how she was able to I find a way around it. She called Olaedo Handel Anyanwu, I had to sing my song on the phone, and he was able produced it. Gradually, we got it to the desired taste. And in April of 2021, I was nominated for a 3Arts award(www.3Arts.org) in Chicago which was held in November 1.

She added that gospel musicians seeking visibility in Nigeria’s music industry should understand

and know who they are serving. If God, serve Him acceptably. If money …

Serving God comes with a huge temptations and persecutions. The Bible admonishes us to endure hardness for Christ…2Tim2:3 But fix your eyes on the ball and do not loose focus.

Edmund described herself as a Christian. An ardent lover of Jesus. I was born in later 70s to my parents who were teachers in Ezinihitte Mbaise, in Imo state. I studied Industrial Chemistry in Imo State University and in 2018, I won the Crossing Borders African female composers contest and moved to Chicago. I work as a CNA and an artist here in Illinois. For the past 3 years that I have been in Chicago, I’ve produced and released about 13 songs which are all available on my website https://www.oluchiedmundmusic.com and have been anonymously nominated by a Chicago based organization, 3Arts for an award.

Actually, COVID-19 crippled the global economy as the restrictions were truly very challenging.

As a gospel singer particularly, normally stand out in our mode of dressing. Our dress sense must reflects the glory of God.

The first thing I personally ask myself while dressing up or making up is “Does this befit the Holy Spirit who inhabits me?” I must glorify God with my appearance, I don’t care about what’s trending. I maintain a moderate look. You can’t catch me dressing indecently and you can never see me dress unattractive.

However, Edmund stated when she made songs and then felt disappointed listening to it, she just trash it and never went back it.

Gospel artist, should understand that fulfilment comes from the ministration and serving the Lord. God almighty pays in different ways. He does not fail. If I place money as my focus and motivation, I’m gonna miss the mark. The Lord supplies all my needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

