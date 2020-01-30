A fierce football rivalry will be rekindled on Saturday in La Liga, when Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid clash in the Madrid Derby at Estadio Santiago Bernabau live on GOtv.

The game, which would be the 166th encounter between both teams in La Liga, would be broadcast live on Saturday at 4pm on SuperSport Select 4 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers. The two giants come face-to-face for the second time in the league this season after the 0-0 result in the reverse fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid will want to consolidate their grip atop the league table after they leapfrogged their archrivals, Barcelona, courtesy of a 1-0 win against Real Valladolid. Los Blancos will miss its injured star winger, Eden Hazard, but manager Zinedine Zidane will be able to call on in-form goalscorer, Karim Benzema, the midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, and defender and captain Sergio Ramos to march the team to victory.

Atletico, meanwhile, will want to use this fixture to avenge their loss to their city rivals in the final of the Spanish Super Cup held earlier this month. But Los Rojiblancos are having a difficult season, as they are struggling and are currently fifth on the log.