With the Digital Switch Over (DSO) initiated by the Federal Government officially live in Lagos, Gotv has assured of its readiness to deliver maximum television entertainment.

A bulletin made available to Sunday Sun reads in part: “The Federal Capital City, FCT Abuja will be the next city to be migrated on May 30, while Kano, Rivers, Yobe and Gombe will follow on June 3, July 8, July 15, and August 12, 2021, respectively. “Later in the year, Plateau, Kaduna, Kwara, Enugu and Osun states will take their turns for the switch over in June, August, and September respectively.”

GOtv Nigeria said it has always been a digital compliant partner that has been at the forefront of the campaign for the transition from analog to digital.

It assured that the company would adequately provide both local and international content for Nigerians in different parts of the country and in all categories (children and adult) at high quality and varying price suitable to customers’ needs and pockets.