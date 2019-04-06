Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola, challenger for the national super featherweight title, has vowed unseat incumbent champion, Taofeek “Taozon” Bisuga by stinging him with blows when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 18 on April 21.

The bout is one of the eight scheduled for the event, which holds at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty) Stadium, Ibadan.

Oyekola, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 15, spoke by telephone from his Ibadan base on Friday. He bragged that Taozon will not last the distance, as he would be stung into throwing in the towel.

“There is a reason I’m called Scorpion. It is because my punches are as lethal as the scorpion’s sting. It does not matter that he is the champion. At the last edition, I stung a former champion into submission in the fourth round. I will repeat the same thing. I won the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 15, knocking out my opponent. Taozon has had his time. This is my own time,” boasted the young boxer.