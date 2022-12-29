Reigning West African Boxing Union featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, on Monday claimed the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental featherweight title at GOtv Boxing Night 27.

Agbaje defeated his Filipino opponent, Richard Taruc Pumicpica by a technical knockout in the seventh round to emerge champion.

His fine display earned him his fourth Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer, along with the cash prize of N1.5m attached to it.

The Boxing Day show, which held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, also featured five other explosive bouts.

National super lightweight champion, Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla defeated the bullish Bartholomew Abuchi by unanimous decision to retain his belt and extend his unbeaten streak to 10 bouts, while Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan ended Sodiq Oyakojo’s reign as the national super featherweight champion by another unanimous decision.

The bantamweight duel between Opeyemi “Golden Boy” Ibrahim and Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke ended in Adeleke’s favour also by unanimous decision, while Michael Adesodun knocked out Idris Aloma in the fourth round of their national super featherweight bout.

In the national middleweight female match, Abosede Akinsanya gave debutant Sofiat Lateef a night to forget by ending her debut with a second round technical knockout.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and refreshed by Supa Komando, also saw thrilling musical performances from Afrobeat superstars Ruger and 9ice, as well as DJ Exclusive and Chinko Ekun.