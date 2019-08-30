Bunmi Ogunyale, Ilorin

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, have expressed hope that the talent hunts initiative will produce a wave of new boxers that is sufficiently talented to rule the world.

Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Flykite Productions disclosed this expectation on Thursday, at the opening of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5 holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin on Thursday.

According to him, the programme was conceived to address the leanness of the professional boxing pool by providing the young amateur boxers the opportunity to turn professional and be appropriately nurtured. “The previous editions of the GOtv Boxing NextGen have successful, delivering talents in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states and we hope for more here in Ilorin.

“GOtv, our sponsors, are committed to this programme and evidence of the commitment could be seen in their payment of the fees of selected boxers’ professional licences and as pre-licensing medical examination,” he said. He advised participating boxers to follow the examples of other graduates of the programme, some of who have earned millions of naira by winning the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night.

“On this note, I want to admonish all boxers to remain dedicated and best of luck.”