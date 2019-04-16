A full-blown war of words has erupted among boxers scheduled to participate at GOtv Boxing Night 18, holding on Sunday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty), Ibadan.

From Ghana’s Success “Brave Warrior” Tetteh, the challenger for the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title, to the trio of young boxers making their professional debuts at the event, the exchanges between them and their opponents had been infernal. Tetteh, who, last week said he is the man to end the unbeaten run of his opponent and incumbent champion, Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph had restated his vow, adding that Joe Boy will not last the distance.

“Initially, I thought of making the fans enjoy the fight for much longer, but I’ve concluded that there is no point doing that. I need to finish him off quickly, go back to bed and rest enough for my trip back home. I also have my eyes on the N1million cash prize provided by the sponsors,” he said.

The champion had been anything, but reticent, saying that Tetteh will know what will hit him, but would be unable to do anything about it.