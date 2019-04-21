The 18th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 18) will hold today at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan. The event is being held in the city for the third time. Eight fights are scheduled for the event, with Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph defending his African Boxing Union lightweight title against Ghana’s Success “Brave Warrior” Tetteh , the headline encounter. It will equally feature the national super featherweight title duel between reigning champion, Taofeek “Taozon” Bisuga and challenger, Ridwan ‘Scorpion” Oyekola.

Equally in action is Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, the Ibadan knockout king, who will fight Republic of Benin’s Ekpresso Djamihou in an international light middleweight clash. West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who takes on Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole in a challenge bout. In the bantamweight division, Opeyemi ‘Sense” Adeyemi will be in action against Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke. The lightweight division will also see Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje take on Michael “Holy Mike” Jacob, while Morufu “Oloke” Owolabi will do battle with Jamiyu ‘Sunshine” Akande. Debutant, Isaac “I Star” Chukwudi will go up against Jubril ‘Terrible” Olalekan. The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million.