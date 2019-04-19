Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have assured boxing fans coming for the 18th edition of the show of adequate security.

GOtv Boxing Night 18, which holds on Sunday at the Indoor Sports Hall of Ibadan’s Obafemi Awolowo Stadium is expected to draw a large number of dignitaries and boxing fans.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Jenkins Alumona, CEO of Flykite Productions explained that the huge number of fans expected at the show imposes the responsibility of making premium security arrangements in and around the venue, as it had been done everywhere the show had held.

He stated that security is the most important factor in any undertaking; the reason Flykite Productions had made it the top priority.

“No use holding an event where the fans are not safe. We have always prioritized security and we know the venue very well. This will be the third time it is hosting GOtv Boxing Night. Among our partners is KSquare Security, the country’s leading security firm, which has tonnes of experience in mega events. We are also working with government security agencies to ensure fans and their belongings, including cars, are safe. The arrangements are as tight as they have always been. Not once have we recorded a breach since we began in 2014,” he said.