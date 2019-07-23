Fast-rising featherweight boxer, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, on Sunday, emerged best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 19, held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. He was awarded the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and a cash prize of N1million after being adjudged the best by journalists in attendance.

The award was his second, after clinching the first at GOtv Boxing Night 16 held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium last year. The boxer wowed the crowd with a commanding performance to defeat Waidi “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union (ABU) champion, in their eight-round national challenge bout. He left no one in doubt of his mission from the first bell, as he twice left Skoro sprawling in the first round with vicious punches delivered at a high speed.

The 27-year-old, who is undefeated in eight fights, was quicker, more alert and energetic than the former ABU champion, who had a hugely punishing evening.

Another big winner on the night was Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, who knocked out Ghana’s Edem Biki in the final round of their 10-round international challenge bout.

Despite suffering a cut above his right eye, Babatunde remained undaunted and rallied back dramatically with three devastating left hooks to end the fight at the start of the last round. While the win saw Babatunde stretch his unbeaten record to nine, it was a first defeat for Biki in 10 fights.