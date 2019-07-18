Boxing fans in Lagos State have expressed delight over the upcoming GOtv Boxing Night 19, holding on Sunday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium. The last edition of the show held in Ibadan in April.

Speaking during seprate interviews at the National Stadium on Wednesday, the fans stated that they are thrilled that they will not have to travel, as they did in April, to see the best of Nigerian boxing.

Morufu Odewole, a fan of West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, said he is excited at possibility of watching the boxer fight in Lagos after a long period.

“I’m happy that GOtv Boxing Night is back home in Lagos. I am particularly excited that Baby Face will in action, as it has been a long time since I last saw him fight,” he said.

Another fan, Tajudeen Omotayo, explained that the event would finally afford him a chance to watch a boxing bout live at the stadium. “I’m a frequent visitor to this stadium and I’ve watched some football and basketball matches here, but I’ve never watched a boxing bout live. Therefore, I think Sunday is the perfect time for me to watch some of these boxers, some whom I’ve watched do battle on television,” he remarked.

On her part, Tolani Adejumo commended the organisers for ensuring that female boxers are on the card. “As a boxing fan and as a female, I am very happy that GOtv Boxing Night is bringing female boxers to compete at the event.