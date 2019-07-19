A total number of 20 GOtv decoders will be won by fans who will attend GOtv Boxing Night 19, on Sunday, at the National Stadium, Lagos.

The decoders will be won through lucky dips to be held between the nine bouts scheduled for the event.

Jenkins Alumona, the CEO of Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, said the giveaway is a gesture by the sponsors to appreciate the support fans continue to give the event.

“This is the 19th edition of GOtv Boxing Night and this event couldn’t have continued for such a long time without the support of the fans. The sponsors appreciate the fans for their dedicated support over the years,” Alumona said.

Meanwhile, Eden “Lion Heart” Biki, the Ghanaian welterweight boxer billed to fight Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has arrived in Nigeria from his country. Biki, who is highly rated in West Africa, arrived yesterday.

Speaking at his hotel, Biki vowed to leave Baby Face and his fans disappointed.

“I’m aware he is the West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion and has remained undefeated as a professional. That will end on Sunday, as he will be defeated,” said Biki.

A total of nine fights, including two all-female contests, are scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 19, which will have on parade the biggest names on the domestic boxing scene. The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million.