The four female professional boxers billed to fight at GOtv Boxing Night 19 have commended event sponsors for bringing back female boxers to the event, which will hold on 14 July, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

The boxers, Mariam Yusuf, Rodiat Yusuf, Cynthia Ogunsemilore and Adedeji Abiodun, have been selected to join the cast of male boxers billed to fight at the event. While Mariam and Rodiat are scheduled to face each other in a four-round national bantamweight challenge duel, Cynthia and Adedeji will be in action for the same number of rounds in the super featherweight division.

Speaking after their training in Lagos, yesterday, the boxers thanked the sponsors for giving female boxers the opportunity to be part of the event and promised to justify their inclusion in the fight line-up by being at their best.

Cynthia, who is highly regarded on the circuit, said she is especially delighted that female boxers have been considered, as many of our colleagues will now begin to have the hope that women are not being overlooked.

“I saw female boxers fight at two editions of GOtv Boxing Night and I thought there would be more. But it did not happen, which made many female boxers unhappy.”