Rising featherweight boxer, Tope “TP Rock” Musa has announced his desire to be the next national champion in the division.

The boxer, whose next fight is against Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo at GOtv Boxing Night 19 on 14 July at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos, said he saw his opponent as a stepping stone to the national title.

“I’m convinced that I will be the next champion. The fight with Oliwo is a warm-up for me. He is far behind me and I do not expect any other outcome than victory because, I’m better and fully prepared,” said TP Rock.

Not many will dismiss his claim, given his performance at GOtv Boxing Night 16, which he narrowly lost to Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, the current national champion and winner of the best boxer award at the event.

“I lost narrowly, but everybody present knew I gave a good account of myself. It was a really close contest and I’m certain that if the opportunity presents itself again, I will defeat Esepo,” he said.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will feature nine bouts, including two all-female bouts. The show would be headlined by the international welterweight challenge bout between reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU), Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde and Eden Biki of Ghana. Other big names in action are Oto “Joeboy” Joseph, reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion; Waidi “Skoro” Usman, a former ABU featherweight champion; Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, WABU lightweight champion.