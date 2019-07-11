African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, and West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight king, Rilwan “Baby Face” Oladosu have respectively tipped themselves to win the N1million cash prize and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy attached to the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 19. The event, which will stage nine professional bouts, including two all-female encounters, will hold on 21 July at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National in Lagos.
Both boxers are previous winners of the award, with Joe Boy winning thrice and Baby Face twice. Speaking during separate radio interviews, each of the boxers boasted that he will win the prize.
“I have won this prize three times and I am sure, very sure, of winning again. Winning the prize on three occa- sions has really helped me and I thank the sponsors for giv- ing encouragement to Nigerian boxers. I have my eyes on the prize,” said the ABU champion, who is billed to fight Tope “Berinja” Agboola in a national lightweight challenge contest at the event.
