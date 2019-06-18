African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph has described Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, as an ant seeking to topple an elephant. Oladosu, in the last few months, has openly challenged Joe Boy and threatened to dethrone him if and when they clash for the ABU title.

The most recent of the challenges took place last week during the press conference to announce GOtv Boxing Night 19 in Lagos. The two boxers almost came to blows when Oladosu, billed to fight Hammed ‘Ese Hammed” Ganiyu at GOtv Boxing Night 19 at the Indoor Sports of Lagos’ National Stadium on 14 July, jumped off his seat to meet Joe Boy and shouted loudly that he wants his title. He branded his next opponent as “chicken”, adding that he will use the fight with him as a warm-up to that with Joe Boy.

But responding to his boast, the ABU champion likened Oladosu to an ant seeking to fight an elephant.

“There is a reason I have remained undefeated. It is become I’m the elephant in the division. The ant, referring to Oladosu, cannot defeat an elephant. He is an ant. He has been boasting. He boasted at the press conference for GOtv Boxing Night 18 and repeated the same thing at the event in Ibadan. God will spear our lives. I will beat him without breaking a sweat. An elephant cannot be bothered by an ant,” Joe Boy said.

The ABU champion is also in action at GOtv Boxing Night 19, where he will take on Tope “Berinja” Agboola in a national challenge duel. The event will also see the return of former ABU featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro”, who will test himself against the hard-fighting Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje.