Ahead of their impending clash, former African Boxing Union featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman, and his next opponent, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, the national champion, have launched a war of words. Both boxers are due to clash in a national featherweight challenge contest at GOtv Boxing Night 19, scheduled to hold on July 14 at the Indooor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

Skoro, who lost a bid for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa title to a South African last July, has boasted that Agbaje will be defeated in dismissive fashion. While admitting that the national champion is a good boxer, Skoro, however, boasted that he has too much ability for a boxer of Agbaje’s profile.

“Agbaje is good, but not great. I have fought great boxers and he can’t be listed among such. He will be defeated in the fourth round. He is still many levels below the opponents I have defeated and therefore stands no chance,” said Skoro.

But the national champion believes that Skoro’s claim of superiority is empty. Agbaje, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 16, said Skoro’s time has long gone.

“He is old and weak. I’m young, strong and quicker. I will show him that his time has gone. It is a waste of time to trade words with him. Actually, I speak better with my fists and Skoro will hear me loud and clear when he starts feeling a rain of punches,” bragged Agbaje.

The bout is one of the nine scheduled for the event, which will be headlined by the international welterweight challenge between reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde of Nigeria and Eden Biki of Ghana. Also in action on the night is Oto “Joeboy” Joseph, African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, who will take on Tope “Berinja” Agboola. Two all-female bouts are also lined up for the event, where the best boxer will go home with a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be beamed live on Africa’s biggest sport channel, SuperSport, in 47 African countries.