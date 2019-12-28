All is set for the 20th edition of GOtv Boxing Night, which holds today at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

The event, which has as its theme: “Boxing Jams Music”, will feature night potential explosive fights, including the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title bout, two West African Boxing Union (WABU) title defences and live musical performances by Zlatan, Mayorkun, and Oritsefemi, Sule Malaika and TClassic.

The WBF bout will see Nigeria’s Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwarieme face Ariel “Chiquito” Baracamonte of Argentina.

In the WABU title bouts, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu of Nigeria will defend his lightweight crown against Ezekiel Anan of Ghana, while Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will do same in the welterweight division against Ghana’s Sanitor Agbenyo. In the bantamweight category, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi will face Ajibola “Jah” Adeniran in a challenge duel.

National featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje will take on Olusegun Moses in a national challenge duel. Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola will square against Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan in a super featherweight challenge contest, while reigning national light heavyweight champion, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, will face Olanrewaju Segun in another challenge contest. Debutants, Alaba “Eylbow” Omotola and Bolaji “Fght to Finish” Abdullahi will go head-to-head in a national lightweight challenge bout.

Also scheduled is all-female clash, which will see Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will take on Aminat Yekini in a national super featherweight challenge contest.

Speaking on the event, Managing Director of Flykite Promotions, organisers of the event, Jenkins Alumona, said everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free and successful event.

“We have put measures in place to ensure that there are no hitches. The iconic TBS in the heart of Lagos is more than ready to welcome both boxing and music fans to this festive season-ending event,” he said.

The best boxer at the show will win a cash prize of N1million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 20 will be aired live on SuperSport, to viewers in 49 countries.