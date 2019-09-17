West African Boxing Union (WABU) Welterweight Champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and National Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola have promised to return to the ring in an explosive fashion at GOtv Boxing Night 20, scheduled to hold on October 12.

The two shinning stars are billed to fight at the event slated for the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos. In his last fight at GOtv Boxing Night 19, Baby Face famously knocked out Ghana’s Eden Biki, who was punched into unconsciousness in the 10th round. The WABU champion next opponent is Jafaaru Suleiman.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the WABU champion said he’s already looking beyond Sulaimon, whom he said he plans to use as preparation for the African Boxing Union title bout.

“Sulaimon is not an opponent in the real sense. He’s a training apparatus. I’m looking beyond the fight, as my target is the ABU title,” he said.

Oyekola, whose last engagement saw him dethrone long-reigning champion, Taofeek “Taozon” Bisuga at GOtv Boxing Night 18 in Ibadan, said his next opponent, Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, would suffer the same fate as Bisuga, who suffered a first-round technical knockout after falling thrice. The Ibadan-based boxer, who spoke in a phone chat, advised Shogbesan to pull out of the bout or risk being beaten legless.

“There is no dispute about me being the best in my category. Bisuga is well placed to tell Shogbesan how I made him see stars. If Shogbesan ignores my advice, the walls of the Indoor Sports Hall will appear to him as wobbling by the time I finish with him,” said Scorpion.

GOtv Boxing Night 20 will be headlined by the much anticipated pairing of ABU lightweight king, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, and WABU champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, who face each other in the ABU title bout. Also on the card is the national bantamweight title bout between Sadiq Adeleke and Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.