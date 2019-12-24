National super featherweight champion and knockout specialist, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, declared his intention to claim the N1million cash prize for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 20 holding on Saturday, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The prize is attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer.

Scorpion, who is billed to face Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, a corps member, in a challenge duel, said he intends announce his qualities to the whole of Africa through the fight and walk away with cash prize. Scoprion, who won the prize at GOtv Boxing Night 15 and emerged runner-up at GOtv Boxing 13, said he is confident of winning again.

“I won it once and came second once. This time, I’m sure of winning. I have prepared well and Shogbesan will be in trouble. I know he is a graduate, who is participating in the national youth service programme, but boxing is not big grammar. On Saturday, he’d realise this,” Scorpion said.

The bout is one of the nine scheduled for the event, which will be headlined by the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title fight between Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwariemi of Nigeria and Ariel “Chiquito” Baracamonte of Argentina.

Three other title fights are slated for the night. They are the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight title bout between defending champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, and Erick Quarm of Ghana; the WABU welterweight title bout between the reigning champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Ghana’s Sanitor Agbenyo; and a national bantamweight title bout between Sadiq Adeleke and Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.

In other fights, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje will take on Olusegun Moses in a national featherweight challenge bout, with reigning national light heavyweight champion, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, taking on Olanrewaju Segun in a challenge duel. Alaba “Eylbow” Omotola and Bolaji “Fight to Finish” Abdullahi will go head-to-head in a national lightweight challenge, while Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will face Aminat Yekini in an all-female national super featherweight challenge bout.

The event will also feature live musical performances from “Bolanle” crooner, Zlatan; “Up to something” singer, Mayorkun, and “Mercy of the Lord” performer, Oritsefemi.

