West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has launched a fresh verbal attack on Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, ahead of their October 12 ABU title bout at GOtv Boxing Night 20.

The encounter will headline the eight-bout event, which is scheduled to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking after his training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, yesterday, Real One described Joe Boy as a coward and boxer with limited ability. He boasted that he will expose the ABU champion’s limitations in brutal fashion.

“I know him very well. He is my boy; I know what he can do and what he can’t. He relies on raw power. He has no boxing brain. But raw power can only work against low-grade boxers. I’m not in that category. The ABU title is for me. His limited ability has taken him as far as it can. It is the end of the road for him on October 12” bragged Real One, who has serially claimed to have defeated Joe Boy in their amateur days.

Real One’s verbal offensive is the latest trail of bad blood between both boxers, who are considered the best in their division. They have had to be pulled apart at press conferences and GOtv Boxing Night 18, where Real One never failed to taunt Joe Boy, who also always responded.

The event will also stage the national bantamweight challenge between Sadiq Adeleke and Opeyemi “Sense’ Adeyemi. Also scheduled to be in action are Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, WABU welterweight champion, who takes on Jafaru Sulaimon; Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, national super featherweight champion, who fights Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan; Tope “TP Rock” Musa and Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, national light heavyweight champion, who faces Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi in a rematch.