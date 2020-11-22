GOTV Boxing Night 21, which is scheduled to hold on November 27, at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34).

The coming edition of Africa’s premier boxing show will hold behind closed doors in compliance with COVID-19 protocols as advised by health authorities. Despite the restriction on attendance, Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, have assured fans that they will not miss a minute of action, as the event will be transmitted live on SuperSport.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “We are delighted to see sporting activities resume and are specially thrilled to have GOtv Boxing Night back. This edition was scheduled to hold in April, but had to be moved because of COVID-19. We assure fans that the seven hours will be transmitted live and there is no chance they’ll miss a minute if they tune in. It is the duty of everyone to arrest the spread of the virus and we are happy to join the fans, who’d watch from home, to contribute to this effort,” said Ugbe.

Scheduled to fight on the day are some of the biggest names in Nigerian boxing. They include former African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi; West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu; WABU welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde.