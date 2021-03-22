Flamboyant ring artist, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, sees his opportunity to fight for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title as proof of how far he has come as a boxer.

Oladosu will, on 2 April, duel with Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the title at GOtv Boxing Night 22, slated to hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall of the Rowe Park Sports Hall in Lagos.

The event, which will not be open to spectators in accordance with prescribed COVID-19 safety measures, will be broadcast live by SuperSport on DStv and GOtv in 50 African countries.

Oladosu, who is yet undefeated as a professional, said the WBF title bout is the fight of his life and is a demonstration of the progress he has made as a boxer.