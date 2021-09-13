World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, on Saturday, returned to winning ways to emerge the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 23.

Baby Face, who lost his first professional fight in the Ukraine in July, was given a tough fight by Benin Republic’s Naimou Aziz Sampson in an international challenge duel. The sturdy Beninois took everything thing thrown at him until the ninth of the 10-round contest when he succumbed to Baby Face’s firepower.

Another big winner at the event was the national welterweight champion, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, who successful defended his title against the mouthy Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi via knockout. On a night of knockouts, former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, was stopped in the fourth round by Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal, while Segun “Success” Olanrewaju did same to Fatai “Hit Man” Balogun in the light heavyweight division.

The cruiserweight category also produced the same outcome, with Michael “Emirate” Godwin stopping Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni in the fourth round. It was not different in the international clash between Ghana’s Francis Okine against WBF Intercontinental lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, with the former unable to continue in the third round.

It was a sweet debut for Segun “War” Adeyemi, who saw off fellow debutant Abolade “B.Bee” Balogun in a welterweight challenge.

