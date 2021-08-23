Boxing fans in Nigeria and across Africa will, on September 11, see the return to action of top local and international boxers when GOtv Boxing Night 23 is scheduled to hold.

The event, slated for the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, will feature seven bouts, including two international ones.

The national light welterweight title defence bout between incumbent champion, Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu and fast-rising Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi will headline GOtv Boxing Night 23.

Also scheduled to be in action are Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) welterweight champion, who takes on Republic of Benin’s Naimou Aziz Samson in an international challenge duel; and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) lightweight champion, who squares up against Ghana’s Charles Amateifo in a super featherweight challenge bout.

The event will similarly see the ring return of former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, whose epic duels with Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph are fondly remembered. Fatai will take on Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal in a featherweight duel.