Ahead of the national welterweight title clash, fast-rising boxer, Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi, has vowed to dethrone the reigning champion, Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu.

The coming clash is one of the seven scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 23 slated for September 11 at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking before his training, I-Star, a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, said Olowu’s reign, as champion will end with their fight.

“I’ve heard him say all sorts of nonsense about being champion and ready to defend his title. The title stopped being his own the day we signed the contract to fight. His empty boast will bite him on that day and he will know that I-Star is different from all the people he has fought. Mark my words, he will surrender in the third round,” boasted I-Star.

The show will also feature two World Boxing Federation (WBF) champions in Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu. Baby Face, the WBF (Intercontinental) welterweight champion, who recently lost his first professional fight in the Ukraine, will take on Republic of Benin’s Naimou Aziz Samson in an international challenge bout.

“Real One”, who holds the WBF (Intercontinental) lightweight title will go up against crack Ghanaian opponent, Charles Amateifo, in a super featherweight challenge bout.

Another big name scheduled to fight is former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, who will square up with Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal in a featherweight duel. The light heavyweight division will see Segun “Success” Olanrewaju up against Fatai “Hit Man” Balogun. Cruiserweight star, Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni will have the task of facing Michael “Emirate” Godwin.

Two professional debutants, Abolade “B. Bee” Balogun and Segun “Adeyemi,” both graduates of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, will test their mettle when they face each other in a light welterweight challenge duel. The event, which will be beamed live on SuperSport across Africa, will be held with full observance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

