The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 11, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.

This edition will stage seven fights across weight categories with a total of 12 boxers on the domestic scene and two from abroad hoping to walk away with the N1million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at the event.

GOtv Boxing Night 23, which is scheduled to hold at the Molade-Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34) and SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 2019).

Speaking on the event, John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, said that GOtv will continue to be the biggest supporter of Nigerian boxing and the continuity of the boxing event has not only rekindled interest of talented boxers and fans but also kept boxing authorities engaged.

“The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night is a testament to our commitment to the growth of boxing in Nigeria. We are very proud of this initiative that has not only produced sub-regional, continental and international champions across weight categories, but also rekindled interest in the boxing sport” he said.

Among those who will be in action are previous winners of the best boxer prize. They are reigning World Boxing Federation (WBF) champions, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, both of whom have won it twice and are itching to win again.

