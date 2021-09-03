“He lost in the Ukraine and will lose again. That is a promise I’m making. I’m not named Samson for nothing. If you are familiar with the Bible, you will know that Samson was a man of great strength, who fought a lion with his bare hands. I’m a boxer of great strength as well as guile, both of which will be used to defeat Baby Face. I’m coming to Nigeria to win and nothing can stop that,” he raved.

The second international bout will see Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, WBF Intercontinental lightweight champion, take on Ghana’s Charles Amateifo, in a super featherweight challenge bout. The event will also feature five domestic bouts, the biggest of which is the national welterweight title defence between Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu, the champion, and the hugely ambitious Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi. The event will also be enlivened by the return to action of former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, who is due to face Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal in a feather- weight clash. Crack light heavyweight boxer, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, will test his reputation against Fatai “Hit Man” Balogun, while Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni will face Michael “Emirate” Godwin in the cruiserweight division.