World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has declared that his opponent for his forthcoming title defence will leave the ring in a pitiable state.

Baby Face will defend his title against Ghana’s Justice “Qwick Action” Addy at GOtv Boxing Night 24 on December 24 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The bout is one of the three title duels among the six fights slated for the event. And Baby Face has reacted to Qwick Action’s boast that he will dismiss him in a record time.

“He has invited trouble by saying he will defeat me very quickly. For that, I will leave him in a state that his compatriots will pity him and weep for him,” brags Baby Face.

He advised Qwick Action to go and seek information from Ghanaian boxers he had defeated.

“I’ve beaten a good number of Ghanaian boxers and I want to advise this guy to go check with them. He will regret his boast,” he added.

In addition to the WBF bout, the event will stage a couple of domestic national title bouts. The light heavyweight category will see Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu avenge his defeat to Segun “Success” Olanrewaju as well as attempt to take the title home.

Also seeking vengeance and a title is Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni, who was knocked out in a non-title clash at GOtv Boxing Night 23 by Michael “Emirate” Godwin. They will duel for the national cruiserweight title.

There will be two non-title encounters in the Welterweight division and one in the Bantamweight.

The welterweight division will see Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade take on Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, while Willian “Kaki” Amosu will battle Segun “War” Adeyemi.

It is a clash of debutants in the bantamweight category where Saheed “Eagle” Azeez will take on Aminu “Lucky Boy” Akintayo.

